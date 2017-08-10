Erie Man Sentenced in Robbery Almost Eligible for Parole - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Sentenced in Robbery Almost Eligible for Parole

One of the men who pleaded guilty in a November robbery could soon be eligible for parole.

A judge Thursday sentenced Richard Ricks, 24, to spend nine months to two years minus a day in jail on charges of robbery and terroristic threats.

He has already received credit for about 8.5 of those months.

Investigators said Ricks walked into Gary's Variety store on Buffalo Road and demanded money.

Police said a witness gave them a description of the vehicle involved, which they later found on Glendale Avenue.

That's where Tyvonn Green, 19, reportedly admitted to driving it earlier and later told police during questioning he was involved in the robbery.

Police said inside the vehicle, they found black clothing and a mask that Ricks used in the crime.

Green was sentenced to probation.

