Erie Man Sentenced in Robbery Almost Eligible for Parole

Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
Riverside Brewing Company has purchased the property and will soon build a brewery and restaurant.More >>
Riverside Brewing Company has purchased the property and will soon build a brewery and restaurant.More >>
Traycee Hines, 23, is charged with contraband, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.More >>
Traycee Hines, 23, is charged with contraband, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.More >>
He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley.More >>
He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley.More >>
The Saga Club hosts 10th anniversary for Pro Wrestling Rampage, and Erie News Now, Jamison Hixenbaugh fights as special guest wrestler.More >>
The Saga Club hosts 10th anniversary for Pro Wrestling Rampage, and Erie News Now, Jamison Hixenbaugh fights as special guest wrestler.More >>
The colder temps are also a reminder to dog owners , with the recent change in how you can chain your dog outside and how long the pets can be left out there.More >>
The colder temps are also a reminder to dog owners , with the recent change in how you can chain your dog outside and how long the pets can be left out there.More >>
It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 40 in North East just before 8:30 a.m.More >>
It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 40 in North East just before 8:30 a.m.More >>