Erie Zoo Welcomes Two New Zebras

The Erie Zoo has welcomed two new female zebras.

They arrived about a week ago. One came from a zoo in Illinois and the other is from Minnesota.

The older of the two is named Zoe. The youngest, Savannah, is less than year old.

Zoe and Savannah join the zoo's existing zebra, Zahara, in an exhibit with Ethel the Donkey.

