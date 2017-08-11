Erie Zoo Welcomes Two New Zebras - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Zoo Welcomes Two New Zebras

Posted: Updated:

The Erie Zoo has welcomed two new female zebras.

They arrived about a week ago. One came from a zoo in Illinois and the other is from Minnesota.

The older of the two is named Zoe. The youngest, Savannah, is less than year old.

Zoe and Savannah join the zoo's existing zebra, Zahara, in an exhibit with Ethel the Donkey.

