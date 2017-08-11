Attorneys for Two Erie Men Charged in Penn State Hazing Death Cross Examine Detective

Day four of the preliminary hearing for the Penn State University fraternity brothers charged in the hazing death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza ended Thursday without a decision.

The morning started with more video of Timothy Piazza being played from the night in question. Piazza's parents stepped out of the courtroom once again and were visibly emotional.

After the video was played, a major development broke in the case during redirect examination.

Det. Shiccitanno testified that video from the cameras in the basement of the house, which he originally thought were not working, was actually deleted. He said everything was deleted prior to Feb. 6, including the night of Feb. 2nd, which is at the center of this case.

The detective said the investigation is ongoing, but he does has a suspect.

After lunch, it was a big afternoon for the two Erie men charged.

Joseph Sala's attorney, Leonard Ambrose, finally got his chance to cross-examine the State College detective.

During the cross-examination, it was determined there was no evidence that Sala knew Piazza fell that night or saw Piazza after his initial fall. There was also no evidence Sala purchased any alcohol or gave it to anyone during the drinking game.

Ambrose said this evidence speaks for itself.

Waterford man Parker Yochim and his attorney had a chance for cross-examination later in the afternoon.

The prosecution has text message evidence showing Parker participated in planning the party, including deciding what alcohol to buy.

