GE Transportation, Union for Erie Development Designers Reach Ag - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

GE Transportation, Union for Erie Development Designers Reach Agreement

Posted: Updated:

GE Transportation has reached an agreement with the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) Local 138 on career paths and wages at the Erie plant.

It provides a three-tier career path and competitive, market based wages for roughly 50 development designers in Erie, according to a GE Transportation spokeswoman.

Under the agreement, the designers will work as a collaborative team with engineers globally using advanced technologies like 3D modeling to design and develop next-generation technology for the rail, mining and marine industries, the company said.

The agreement runs through June 2019.

GE Transportation said it "will drive increased efficiency, flexibility and speed across the technology organization."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com