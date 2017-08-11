GE Transportation, Union for Erie Development Designers Reach Agreement

GE Transportation has reached an agreement with the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) Local 138 on career paths and wages at the Erie plant.

It provides a three-tier career path and competitive, market based wages for roughly 50 development designers in Erie, according to a GE Transportation spokeswoman.

Under the agreement, the designers will work as a collaborative team with engineers globally using advanced technologies like 3D modeling to design and develop next-generation technology for the rail, mining and marine industries, the company said.

The agreement runs through June 2019.

GE Transportation said it "will drive increased efficiency, flexibility and speed across the technology organization."

