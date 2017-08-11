Lake Erie Bulldogs Host Pep Rally, Jersey Reveal

The Lake Erie Bulldogs football team hosted a pep rally and jersey reveal Thursday evening at Grover Cleveland Elementary School.

The program is designed to provide inspiration for the young players while showcasing cheer and dance teams.

This weekend, the bulldogs will travel to Dayton, Ohio and face teams from Cleveland, Cincinnati and Kentucky.

"Our purpose is to take an Erie inner-city youth team and play games at another local, more than playing here and the league they play in here," said head coach James Fuller.

Food was donated by LIFE NWPA and Art's Bakery.

