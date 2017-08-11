Lake Erie Cyclefest Kicks Off with Slow Roll Around City of Erie

Bike enthusiasts enjoyed a slow roll touring the City of Erie Thursday evening.

It kicked off the Erie Sports Commission's first-ever Lake Erie Cyclefest.

The free, 10-mile ride started at the U Pick 6 Tap House, where bicyclists passed through the building, before taking off to see Erie's cultural and historical sites.

The ride ended at the Downtown Erie Block Party in Perry Square with live music and a beer sampling.

Some participants even brought a unique set of wheels.

Jeff Kidder brought an 1891 Columbian high wheel bike, which he said was the end of an era design-wise.

