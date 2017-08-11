Lake Erie Cyclefest Kicks Off with Slow Roll Around City of Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lake Erie Cyclefest Kicks Off with Slow Roll Around City of Erie

Posted: Updated:

Bike enthusiasts enjoyed a slow roll touring the City of Erie Thursday evening.

It kicked off the Erie Sports Commission's first-ever Lake Erie Cyclefest.

The free, 10-mile ride started at the U Pick 6 Tap House, where bicyclists passed through the building, before taking off to see Erie's cultural and historical sites.

The ride ended at the Downtown Erie Block Party in Perry Square with live music and a beer sampling.

Some participants even brought a unique set of wheels.

Jeff Kidder brought an 1891 Columbian high wheel bike, which he said was the end of an era design-wise.

You can learn more about the other Cyclefest rides here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com