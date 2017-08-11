Wesleyville School Being Converted to Senior Apartments

An exciting project is nearing completion in Wesleyville. The old Wesleyville School is being renovated into senior living apartments.

The work is being done by the Woda Group, of Westerville, Ohio. It's a $10 million project. Construction should be completed by November. There will be 45 units, 33 in the existing building and 12 inside a new annex in the back.



Remnants of the gym floor are still visible as apartments continue to be built The old principal's office and the nurses office will also be apartment units. Many former students are dropping by the work site to check up on the progress. Bill Wittenburg, Class of '64, hasn't been inside the school building in 20 years.

"It does stir up memories. I went to this school 6th through 12th grade, and graduated from it. It brings back a lot of memories," he said.

The Wesleyville School was erected in 1919. It served all Wesleyville students, K-through 12, until 1965. It was solely an elementary school until 2006 and sat vacant until it was purchased by Harborcreek Youth Services in 2011.

The new apartments will be available for seniors age 62 and over, with income levels below 60 percent of the area's median income.