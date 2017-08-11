Summer JAM Program Hailed a Success By Students, Organizers

School will soon be starting up again soon at Gannon University and student employees from the summer jobs and more program, got a big pat on the back in an "end of summer" celebration.

The participants spent eight-weeks working in various departments throughout the campus. This is the 4th year for the program and

The university is one of several employers, who signed on to participate. It gives current students and recent graduates an opportunity to explore professional careers and improve their soft skills.

Mercyhurst Prep Student, Chrinesse Mpunga says, "As I was part of the summer JAM program, I get to meet people from different parts of the world and I'm more open minded of other cultures, other beliefs, other things that i never knew."

Gary Lee, Director of Administration for Erie County, says this year 180 students completed the program and 45 employers. Lee says the county has plans to help grow this program for next year.