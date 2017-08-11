Bush's Baked Beans Dog Makes Visit to Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bush's Baked Beans Dog Makes Visit to Erie

The dog that's gained notoriety for being in Bush's Baked Bean commercials makes a visit to is in Erie to help be part of throwing out the first pitch at the Seawolves game. But before that, he visited young patients at UPMC Hamot. His handler says "Duke" the Dog 

The pooch is in Erie because the "Rocket Dog" hot dog sold at UPMC Park won a national baked beans contest last month. 

The hot dog, which is loaded with pulled pork, mac 'n cheese, bacon, and of course bush's baked beans,  beat out 64 other food items from minor league baseball parks across the country. It came out number one in that online voting contest. 

