Man Called to Stand During Penn State Hazing Death Hearing Not in Court

Friday brought another bombshell in day 5 of the preliminary hearing for the Penn State fraternity brothers charged in the hazing death of Tim Piazza.

Erie attorney Lenny Ambrose, who is representing Joseph Sala, attempted to call 56-year-old Tim Bream to the stand, but he was not in court.

Bream is employed by both the university and the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He is currently the head athletic trainer for the football team and a live in resident house manager for the fraternity

Ambrose then called Jeffery Johnson, a former state trooper and current private investigator to the stand.  Johnson attempted to serve Bream with a subpoena multiple times starting in June. 

Johnson went to the Penn State football building where Bream works, spoke with an administrative assistant and left the subpoena with her. That assistant became very agitated and called the university police to have Johnson removed. 

Johnson then called Bream from a different number, pretending it was for a different reason, and got through.

Johnson told Bream he was outside waiting with a subpoena. Bream said he be right out but never came.

The preliminary hearing has been continued.

The judge ordered a contempt of court hearing for Aug. 30 to determine if the subpoena was legally served to Bream.

Testimony will resume Sept. 1 and 2.

