Yappy Hour Benefits Therapy Dogs United

Friday night, at the Brewerie at Union Station, patrons and their pooches came together for "Yappy Hour".

The dog-friendly event supported Therapy Dogs United.

People enjoyed a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, music, and great brews.

Proceeds from some of the beers were donated to the organization as well, funding their literacy program where children read to dogs.

"The love and the support of an animal, I feel bad sometimes for people who don't have an animal in their life, it's the power of the paw, they leave a paw print on your heart," said Bridget Buzard, Volunteer Coordinator and Fundraiser for Therapy Dogs United.

Therapy Dogs United works with children, adults, seniors, and veterans throughout Northwestern PA and Western New York.

For more information, http://www.therapydogsunited.org/