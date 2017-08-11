Yappy Hour Benefits Therapy Dogs United - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Yappy Hour Benefits Therapy Dogs United

Posted: Updated:

Friday night, at the Brewerie at Union Station, patrons and their pooches came together for "Yappy Hour".

The dog-friendly event supported Therapy Dogs United.

People enjoyed a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, music, and great brews. 

Proceeds from some of the beers were donated to the organization as well, funding their literacy program where children read to dogs.

"The love and the support of an animal, I feel bad sometimes for people who don't have an animal in their life, it's the power of the paw, they leave a paw print on your heart," said Bridget Buzard, Volunteer Coordinator and Fundraiser for Therapy Dogs United.

Therapy Dogs United works with children, adults, seniors, and veterans throughout Northwestern PA and Western New York.

For more information, http://www.therapydogsunited.org/

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com