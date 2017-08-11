Edinboro University Celebrates Life of Erie Icon, the Late Lou Porreco

Friday, Edinboro University celebrated the life and milestones of an Erie icon, the late Lou Porreco.

At the Mary Porreco House, family and friends gathered with members of Edinboro University to reflect on his career.

Memorabilia of Lou's life and career hung on the wall including, his military service, his promotion of sporting events, his time as President of the Erie Municipal Airport Authority and his role with Edinboro University.

"When people come to Porreco college, they only see or hear a name, and I wanted them to know the person behind the name," said Debbie Porreco, Wife of Lou Porreco.

"Some of the things Lou has done for the community, as shown here, is to really try to help support students growth and ability to attend higher education," said H. Fred Walker, President of Edinboro University.

Lou Porreco donated the estate where Porreco College now sits to the university, in memory of Mary Porreco, Lou's Aunt and Edinboro graduate.