Letter Coming in Mail with Back to School Information for Erie Students

Parents in Erie's Public Schools can expect a letter in the mail next week with everything they need to know for the new school year.

It will detail which school their kids will attend, as well as the new start times and bus routes.

Most families are aware of all the changes set in motion by the district's financial recovery plan to stay solvent.

With 11,500 students in the district, this letter will spell out specifics.

Families should expect it in their mailbox by next Wednesday.

Erie school leaders have also published an online guide here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.