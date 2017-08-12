New World War II Traveling Exhibit Debuts at Erie's Hagen Histor - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New World War II Traveling Exhibit Debuts at Erie's Hagen History Center

History buffs gathered Saturday for day one of a brand new exhibit at the Hagen History Center.

"We Can Do It!" is a World War II traveling exhibit developed by the Heinz History Center.

The exhibit includes artifacts from the collections of the Erie County Historical Society.

Rosie the Riveter is part of the exhibit. She represents women who went to work back on the homefront.

The Historical Society says it captures western Pennsylvania's impact on the home, industrial and battlefronts during the war.

You can check out the exhibit now until November 28.

