Rock & Rescue Charity Concert Draws 1,000 Supporters

The Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania celebrated 125 years of service with a "Rock and Rescue" charity concert. One thousand people turned out for the cause and to see the Gin Blossoms as the headline act.

The big concert took place on property acquired by the local Humane Society, right next to their shelter on Zimmerly Road. For 125 years, they've been providing shelter and quality care to abandoned, unwanted or mistreated animals, giving them a temporary safe haven until they can be matched with a caring adopter.

Erie's own "Six Year Stretch" won a battle of the bands, earning the chance to be the opening act. Members say they love animals, as do the Gin Blossoms...and all the supporters who made the event a success.

Andy Brown, Vocalist for "Six Year Stretch" said, "We've adopted personally from the Humane Society in the past and just the opportunity to play in front of a crowd like this and raise money for such a great organization is really why we wanted to do it."

Executive Director Nicole Bawol was extremely pleased with the turnout and all the support, because all the money raised goes directly to the animals for their medical care, food and shelter until a proper home can be found for each one. "The cool thing is, we work here for the animals at the Humane Society every day and we planned this as volunteers and board members during our off time and I'm really proud of everybody that we were able to get this off the ground," Bawol said.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.