Just What is The 501?

The Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture inaugurated a new membership society for key supporters, and they did it with a summer soiree.

That society is called The 501, and Mercyhurst welcomed 115 new members to the society with a lovely summer party on the campus, showing off their arts and culture venues and an exciting new season of big names coming to the university.

Membership in The 501, which takes its name from the university's address at 501 East 38th st., is now open, and it entitles patrons to special perks, including private pre-show receptions with artists including Bernadette Peters, and Lily Tomlin.

Organizers say even more importantly, a supporter's gift of $501 dollars, helps to bring in great performers, and keep the arts & culture programs accessible to the community. Brett Johnson, Director of the Mercyhurst Institute of Arts & Culture said, "We are committed to bringing legendary entertainers to the Erie region and making them available and accessible to the broadest possible audience so The 501, the new membership society helps us keep ticket prices down."

Michael Victor, President of Mercyhurst University is pleased with the support from the community and excited for the artists who will be visiting the campus. "We've reduced the number of live shows, but they're amazing starting with Bernadette Peters, Lily Tomlin and her One Woman Show, Garrison Keillor, just an amazing lineup and we couldn't do it without our sponsors and supporters like the ones we have here behind us," Victor said.

You can learn more about becoming a member of The 501 here.

