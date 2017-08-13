Charlottesville mayor on Trump: 'Look at the campaign he ran' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Charlottesville mayor on Trump: 'Look at the campaign he ran'

Posted: Updated:
Eli Watkins, CNN -

Charlottesville Democratic mayor Michael Signer said Sunday that President Donald Trump had emboldened organized racists who caused the racially charged violence in his city over the weekend.

"Look at the campaign he ran," Signer said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Signer called on everyone to join together to recognize and combat racism, adding that the effort should include Trump.

White supremacist demonstrators clashed with counterprotesters in the Virginia city on Saturday, with the violence culminating with a man ramming a car through a group of counterprotesters. Authorities said the attack injured 19 and killed one.

In a statement responding to the deadly attack, Trump blamed "many sides."




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/08/13/charlottesville-mayor-mike-signer-sotu.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com