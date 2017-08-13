Charlottesville mayor on Trump: 'Look at the campaign he ran'

Charlottesville Democratic mayor Michael Signer said Sunday that President Donald Trump had emboldened organized racists who caused the racially charged violence in his city over the weekend.

"Look at the campaign he ran," Signer said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Signer called on everyone to join together to recognize and combat racism, adding that the effort should include Trump.

White supremacist demonstrators clashed with counterprotesters in the Virginia city on Saturday, with the violence culminating with a man ramming a car through a group of counterprotesters. Authorities said the attack injured 19 and killed one.

In a statement responding to the deadly attack, Trump blamed "many sides."