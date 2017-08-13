Castro Leads Erie Offense To Complete Sweep Of Fisher Cats

A perfect afternoon at the plate for Harold Castro helped ignite an offensive explosion for Erie to complete the series sweep of New Hampshire Sunday.

Castro was 4-5 on Saturday night in the SeaWolves' 11-0 win over the Fisher Cats. Then on Sunday, he followed that performance up with a 3-3 day, including a double, triple and four RBI.

The SeaWolves utility man finished the three-game series against New Hampshire going 9-11 with three doubles, a triple and 5 RBI.

"Like I said one time before, I'm just working hard everyday," said Castro after the SeaWolves 14-9 win Sunday. "When you come, make the result happen. What I do when i come here everyday, I work hard in the cage, taking ground balls something like that."

The Seawolves lineup lead by Castro cranked out 14 runs on 14 hits Sunday and had a series total of 35 hits for the three-game set.

Erie manager Lance Parrish glad to see the bats back to producing in bunches.

"You know I'm excited that we're starting to score runs like we are at this point in the season, said Parrish. "Obviously every game means something and we're trying again, once again to win as many games as we can but to have [Mike] Gerber back and [Kody] Eaves back swinging the bats the way that they are, it certainly gives us a boost."

The SeaWolves needed all the runs they could get as New Hampshire jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first off Howlers starter Tyler Alexander. After the rough first inning though, Alexander settled in allowing just one hit and two base runners over his final five innings of work.

Erie tied the game on a double play in the third inning off the bat of Grayson Greiner. Gabriel Quintana came into score. The very next batter was Castro doubled home Eaves from third to give the SeaWolves their first lead of the game at 6-5.

The back braking inning from the Howlers came in the 5th, as Erie sent 12 men to the plate, scoring 8 runs and jumping out to a 14-5 lead.

New Hampshire managed to bring the game within five with a four runs in the late innings, however the SeaWolves lock down the defense late and finish a 14-9 win to complete the three-game sweep of the Fisher Cats.

Tyler Alexander (7-7, 4.98) got the win, while Chad Greene (4-9, 5.51) suffered the loss for New Hampshire.

The weekend sweep also brought Erie back to within three games of the division lead.

"Yeah I mean everything is clicking on all cylinders, so its fun to watch," said Mike Gerber, the SeaWolves center fielder. "You know we got to just keep it going. Like I said last night, you know our future is in our own hands and we're in a good spot right now."

Erie looks to continue its climb towards the top of the division as they welcome in Binghamton Monday night for a three-game tilt. A.J. Ladwig (7-4, 4.58) goes for the SeaWolves in Game 1. He will face rehabbing New York Mets lefty Tommy Milone. First pitch is set for 7:05.