Castro Leads Erie Offense To Complete Sweep Of Fisher Cats

Benjamin R. Galmish, 33, was arrested Tuesday on the charge plus manufacture, delivery or possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.More >>
State Police ask anyone under the influence to designate a driver for the safety of everyone on the roads.More >>
Joshua Kurczewski, 19, of Erie, is among the five who were charged Monday with felony aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter. Kurcewski also faces six other charges.More >>
Millcreek Police are searching for a man they say stole from a local metal working shop.More >>
Albion Borough Council held a second public meeting Monday night, ahead of their regular meeting Thursday, where they hope to vote on budget cuts and a possible tax increase.More >>
General Electric today announced a corporate turnaround plan, that cuts its dividend by half, and focuses on its aviation, health care, and energy businesses. Exactly what it means for GE transportation, is up in the air.More >>
Troopers and Lawrence Park Police went to a residence in the 4800 of East Lake Road in Harborcreek Township around 12:55 a.m. to serve a felony arrest warrant for Jonathan Abbey.More >>
Granada Apartments is now the Reserve at Millcreek.More >>
