Charlottesville Rally Organizer Blames Police, As They Protect Him

The organizer of an alt-right rally in Virginia says he blames Saturday's clashes and violence on Charlottesville police.

But, the same police force Jason Kessler criticized came to his aid when a crowd of counter-protesters went after him today. According to reports from the scene, people were punching Kessler, chasing and tackling him as he tried to get away.

Police shielded the organizer of the "Unite the Right" rally, as he was pursued through the streets of Charlottesville by a crowd of counter-protesters.

Kessler had tried to address the crowd saying officers refused to do their jobs, stood down and did not follow through with agreed-upon security arrangements. But he was shouted down, as people shouted profanity and charged toward him.

One woman died Saturday, when police say a 20-year-old man, James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters.

He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.