Former Erie County Executive Rick Schenker Dies After Fighting L - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Erie County Executive Rick Schenker Dies After Fighting Leukemia

Posted: Updated:
Former County Executive Rick Schenker dies Former County Executive Rick Schenker dies

Former Erie County Executive Rick Schenker has died.  He passed away Thursday night at West Penn hospital in Pittsburgh, after a battle with leukemia. Sources say he had been in remission, but the disease returned. Schenker, was just 59-years-old.  

The republican served as county executive from 2002 to 2006.  County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper credited him with pushing the county into economic development activity and securing 8-million-dollars for the county Redevelopment Authority.  Dahlkemper is expected to request the county flag be ordered to half-staff on Monday in his memory.

After his term, Schenker focused on his faith, leading a christian apologetics organization called the "Christian Defender's Academy."

Schenker leaves behind a wife and daughter.  Dusckas Funeral home will handle arrangements, although a memorial service will be deferred to a later date.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com