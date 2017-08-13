Former Erie County Executive Rick Schenker Dies After Fighting Leukemia

Former Erie County Executive Rick Schenker has died. He passed away Thursday night at West Penn hospital in Pittsburgh, after a battle with leukemia. Sources say he had been in remission, but the disease returned. Schenker, was just 59-years-old.

The republican served as county executive from 2002 to 2006. County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper credited him with pushing the county into economic development activity and securing 8-million-dollars for the county Redevelopment Authority. Dahlkemper is expected to request the county flag be ordered to half-staff on Monday in his memory.

After his term, Schenker focused on his faith, leading a christian apologetics organization called the "Christian Defender's Academy."

Schenker leaves behind a wife and daughter. Dusckas Funeral home will handle arrangements, although a memorial service will be deferred to a later date.