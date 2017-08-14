Celebrate Erie 2017 Kicks Off This Week

This week, tens of thousands of people will make their way into downtown Erie for Celebrate Erie.



The four-day event kicks off Thursday, with A Taste of Erie, and there is a lot of planning that goes into the major summer event.

From the food, to the art, to kids' activities, and music and culture, Celebrate Erie will attract huge crowds into the city in the coming days, "We try to find something for everybody, whether music is your thing, or you like to come out for the food or you like to look at the art," said Jill Beck, Assistant to the Erie Mayor.



So on Monday, crews were busy getting downtown Erie prepared for the four-day event.

It starts Thursday, with a Taste of Erie, where local food vendors will fill Perry Square.

Thursday through Sunday, headline musical acts will take the Celebrate Erie stage.

The musical entertainment includes:

Crystal Blue Band - Thursday, Aug. 17

The Spinners - Thursday, Aug. 17

Blue Oyster Cult - Friday, Aug. 18

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx - Friday, Aug. 18

3 Doors Down - Saturday, Aug. 19

Big and Rich - Sunday, Aug. 20

And of course the popular chalk walk will be back, artists will design amazing murals along State street.

And the Kids Zone, featuring three blocks of family-friendly activities will return, with some new events happening too.

Beck, has helped organize Celebrate Erie over the years. With this one being the last for the Joe Sinnott administration, she says it'll be another exciting year to celebrate, "It's sweet for us, we've done so much for the Erie community, we like to have this big celebration and celebrate all that Erie has to offer, and bring so many different cultures together," said Beck. "It's a great opportunity to get out and meet your neighbors and enjoy the music and the arts," Beck continued.

And while the city is preparing for all the fun, Erie Police are making sure everybody's safe while enjoying themselves.

Erie police officers, along with Sheriff's Deputies and private security will all be out patrolling the event, "We'll have a combination of undercover officers in plain clothes, we'll have uniformed patrolman, as well as officers on bicycles," said Erie Police Chief Don Dacus.

And once again, Erie police have solicited help from Pennsylvania State Police to add an even larger law enforcement presence in downtown Erie, "The State Police have been a good, close working partner, they've assisted us the last two years," said Chief Dacus. "They are supplying us with eight State Troopers, and the use of their helicopter as well," Dacus continued.

Celebrate Erie will end Sunday night with a fireworks display, to be set off around 9:30 from Dobbin's Landing.

You can catch a good view, anywhere along the Bayfront.

Click here for a full line-up of events.