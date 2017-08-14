Sand Replenishment Work Starts at Presque Isle - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sand Replenishment Work Starts at Presque Isle

Posted: Updated:

Several Presque Isle beaches will get some much needed attention as the state park starts its sand replenishment.

The restoration project started Monday morning. It got a late start this year.

Weather has battered the shoreline of Lake Erie over the past year, causing erosion.

State park officials hope the sand will help keep the beaches in place and infrastructure safe.

The work is focusing on the area from Beach 5 through 8.

The restoration project received some much needed federal funding this year.

"It's still later than we like this year, but its still a 50/50 match this year form the federal government," said Matt Greene, park operations manager. "We're right around $3 million, which will be good."

The work is being done a little at a time, so beaches can remain open.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com