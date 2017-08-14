Sand Replenishment Work Starts at Presque Isle

Several Presque Isle beaches will get some much needed attention as the state park starts its sand replenishment.

The restoration project started Monday morning. It got a late start this year.

Weather has battered the shoreline of Lake Erie over the past year, causing erosion.

State park officials hope the sand will help keep the beaches in place and infrastructure safe.

The work is focusing on the area from Beach 5 through 8.

The restoration project received some much needed federal funding this year.

"It's still later than we like this year, but its still a 50/50 match this year form the federal government," said Matt Greene, park operations manager. "We're right around $3 million, which will be good."

The work is being done a little at a time, so beaches can remain open.

