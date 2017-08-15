Man Arrested on Warrant for Drugs in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man wanted on a warrant from a drug investigation.

Dana Erhard, 60, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 7800 block of Nettle Hill Road in the Town of Chautauqua.

Erhard faces charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a weapon.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's SWAT Team served a search warrant obtained by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the FBI at a residence August 1. Investigators determined he was in possession of cocaine, opioids, a sawed off 12 gage shotgun and paraphernalia used for weighing and possessing controlled substances.

Erhard was arraigned on the charges and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.

