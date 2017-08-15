PennDOT Holding Car Seat Safety Check Thursday in Franklin

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is teaming up with the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project (TIPP) to host a free car seat check Thursday in Franklin.

The seat check will run from 1 until 4 p.m. in the lot behind the Franklin Fire Department at 113 13th Street.

Walk-ins are welcome. People are encouraged to bring their owner's manuals for their vehicles and car seats.

Nationally certified car seat technicians will be available to inspect car and booster seats, make sure they are properly secured in the vehicles and ensure children are correctly buckled. They will also evaluate car seats for possible expirations, recalls or damage.

Under state law, children under age 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits specified for the car seat.

Children age 2 to 8 must be buckled into a car or booster seat that is appropriate for their age, height and weight.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.