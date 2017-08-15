Gas Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Builds - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gas Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Builds

New numbers released Monday by AAA East Coast Central shows Erie area gas prices are holding steady.

Prices in Pennsylvania have decreased by one cent since last week.

The average price is about $2.63.

AAA attributes the steady prices to an increase in gasoline inventory.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average - $2.586
Average price during the week of August 7, 2017 - $2.587
Average price during the week of August 15, 2016 - $2.277

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:      

  • $2.539      Altoona
  • $2.645      Beaver
  • $2.555      Bradford
  • $2.610      Brookville
  • $2.579      Butler
  • $2.581      Clarion
  • $2.433      Du Bois
  • $2.626      Erie
  • $2.596      Greensburg
  • $2.597      Indiana
  • $2.638      Jeannette
  • $2.605      Kittanning
  • $2.594      Latrobe
  • $2.595      Meadville
  • $2.592      Mercer
  • $2.579      New Castle
  • $2.580      New Kensington
  • $2.623      Pittsburgh
  • $2.492      Sharon
  • $2.587      Uniontown
  • $2.596      Warren
  • $2.643      Washington

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

