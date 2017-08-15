Gas Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Builds

New numbers released Monday by AAA East Coast Central shows Erie area gas prices are holding steady.

Prices in Pennsylvania have decreased by one cent since last week.

The average price is about $2.63.

AAA attributes the steady prices to an increase in gasoline inventory.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average - $2.586

Average price during the week of August 7, 2017 - $2.587

Average price during the week of August 15, 2016 - $2.277



The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.539 Altoona

$2.645 Beaver

$2.555 Bradford

$2.610 Brookville

$2.579 Butler

$2.581 Clarion

$2.433 Du Bois

$2.626 Erie

$2.596 Greensburg

$2.597 Indiana

$2.638 Jeannette

$2.605 Kittanning

$2.594 Latrobe

$2.595 Meadville

$2.592 Mercer

$2.579 New Castle

$2.580 New Kensington

$2.623 Pittsburgh

$2.492 Sharon

$2.587 Uniontown

$2.596 Warren

$2.643 Washington

