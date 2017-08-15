Gas Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Builds

Ridge, 72, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference when he made an emergency call from his hotel around 7 a.m., spokesperson Steve Aaron told the Associated Press.More >>
An Erie teen, missing since Sunday has returned home. Her mother, Laura Lee Hyche, tells Erie News Now that Spirit Hollis returned to their West 9th Street home after we aired a story about her on Erie News Now at 5:30.More >>
Jamestown Fire and Police were called to 12 Mount Vernon Place around 9:23 a.m. for a reported fire.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
We were told he reviewed the information presented by company CEO John Flannery Monday on the future of GE.More >>
It happened in the eastbound lanes just west of State Street around 2:15 p.m.More >>
It happened just after 7 p.m. on Old French Road near Lakeview Boulevard.More >>
He was asking the city solicitor to draft an ordinance that would change the penalty for possession of less than 30 grams of pot from a misdemeanor to a summary offense.More >>
