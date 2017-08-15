Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Fundraiser Starts - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Fundraiser Starts

Posted: Updated:

Local groups joined together Monday to fight back against breast cancer.

Supporters of the American Cancer Society's Erie Chapter kicked off its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser at the Ambassador Conference Center.

They are encouraging the community to donate money and join the society's annual walk this fall.

Another fundraiser named Real Men Wear Pink is underway.

Local men are competing against each other to see who can raise the most money.

"Our research goes to the 'breast and the brightest' brand new researchers," said Michelle Ducharme of the American Cancer Society. "The government won't fund them, but that research ends up benefiting everyone across the nation."

The walk is October 14 in Erie's Frontier Park. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com