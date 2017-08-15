Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Fundraiser Starts

Local groups joined together Monday to fight back against breast cancer.

Supporters of the American Cancer Society's Erie Chapter kicked off its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser at the Ambassador Conference Center.

They are encouraging the community to donate money and join the society's annual walk this fall.

Another fundraiser named Real Men Wear Pink is underway.

Local men are competing against each other to see who can raise the most money.

"Our research goes to the 'breast and the brightest' brand new researchers," said Michelle Ducharme of the American Cancer Society. "The government won't fund them, but that research ends up benefiting everyone across the nation."

The walk is October 14 in Erie's Frontier Park. You can learn more here.

