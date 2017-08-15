Man Found Dead in Saegertown Alley After Motorcycle Crash

A 69-year-old man was found dead Monday night in a Saegertown alley after a motorcycle crash, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The victim is identified as David Teasdale, of Saegertown.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. as Teasdale, who was driving a Harley-Davidson Sportster, was turning onto Floyd Alley from Euclid Avenue, according to troopers.

Teasdale lost control of the motorcycle and fell off during the crash, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crawford County Coroner.

Teasdale was wearing a helmet at the time, investigators said.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.