Dogs at Center of Abuse/Neglect Case Are Finding New Homes

The Erie man convicted of dog fighting, is appealing his sentence as he remains in the Erie county prison.

All while local animal shelters are working to find forever homes, for his more than dozen of abused dogs.

Judge Dan Brabender sentenced Danny Swift to up to ten months in prison for dog fighting.

And while he appeals the conviction, his dogs are slowing but surely finding new homes.

Swift got a three to ten month prison sentence a couple of weeks ago, after his conviction for dog fighting.

Until then, Erie's A.N.N.A. Shelter and Humane Society were forced hold his dogs as evidence, but now they're working to find them forever homes.

And despite a life of abuse, many of Swift's dogs are able to be adopted.

'Lovens' is one of them. She's a young Pit Bull at the Humane Society, and she was happily playing with other dogs outside of the shelter Tuesday afternoon.

A family immediately adopted Lovens' brother when he became available, and two other dogs seized in the case are at the Humane Society, hoping to be placed into new, loving homes, "It's not the dog's fault, some dogs are aggressive and those ones we can't put into homes, but these ones we have done temperament testing, we have spent time with them, we know these dogs and we know they can thrive in a good home," said Brian Carroll, Animal Cruelty Officer at the Humane Society of NWPA.

And The A.N.N.A. Shelter says all but one puppy has found a new home, with many foster families deciding to keep the now 10-month-old dogs, " It was a victorious afternoon when we told the foster homes that if they wanted to keep the dogs they could, and thankfully for us, all but one wanted to keep them," said A.N.N.A. Shelter Director, Ruth Thompson.

Thompson says there is one puppy who is still looking for his forever home, "He was fostered immediately, so he was in a house with nine other dogs, so he was super socialized, he does not have any issues, he doesn't show any signs of aggression, in fact he's kind of timid, so we're comfortable with our behavior assessment that he will be available for adoption," said Thompson.

But BeeGee's fate is yet to be determined, she was reportedly one of Swift's prized fighting dogs.

BeeGee, along with two of Swift's former dogs at the Humane Society, are being sent to a dog behavior specialist at Ohio State University, to see if they'll be suitable for a new home.

But when it comes to any dog in a cruelty case, both shelters say they make sure they find good fits in new homes, "We're doing home visits with all these dogs, where we take dogs in, if they have other animals we do greetings with other animals, see how they get along, and make sure the home is going to be a very good fit for these dogs," said Carroll.

"Some of these dogs or cats or any of the animals that have been abused or neglected, their frame of reference to life is so much different than ours," said Thompson. "So it's really about learning to own that pet, and that something we work with, and we try to educate the owner and work with them, we feel like once an animal is one of ours, it's always one of ours, so we're always there to help if we can," Thompson continued.

It has cost the Humane Society and A.N.N.A. Shelter thousands of dollars to care for Swift's former pets, and will cost hundreds more to send them to the specialists in Ohio, to temperament test them.

In addition to the 3-10 month sentence, Swift was ordered to pay thousands in restitution to the two shelters, and ordered to never own another animal again.