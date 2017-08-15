Group Asking for Financial Help to Purchase, Renovate, Family First

A non-profit organization is close to reaching its financial goal to purchase Family First Sports Park in Summit Township. The group wants to turn it into a modern, state-of-the-art facility.



A group called Greater Regional Erie Athletic Team Training, (G.R.E.A.T.T.) has been working for three years to raise $9.1 million. That's how much money is needed to begin Phase One of the project to renovate Family First. At a news conference this afternoon, it was announced that the group is $700,000 short of its goal.



G.R.E.A.T.T. President Bob Catalde said, when the project is finished, Erie will have the same kind of first class sports facility many other cities enjoy. The organization plans to build two NHL-sized ice rinks where indoor soccer fields now stand. The basketball and volleyball courts would be refurbished. 8 new locker rooms would be built. The facility's domed field would be renovated, as well as the outdoor fields.



The state has already awarded $3 million for the project. Summit Township has awarded a half million dollars. Local political leaders believe the sports complex will bring in millions of dollars from tourism, it would create almost 150 permanent jobs, and it would add to the region's quality of life. When tournaments are not held, the complex would be busy with local leagues and youth teams.



The group is now reaching out the the public for support.

"They can get on our web site, ErieSports.org. They can also contact the Sports Commission directly and they'll be able to give them some instructions. We're hoping that we'll be getting some more information out to the public soon on exactly what they can do," Catalde said.

G.R.E.A.T.T. hopes to close on the property by late fall, and have construction starting as soon as possible. It wants the ice rinks to be finished and open sometime next year.



