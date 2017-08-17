Body Found Along French Creek in Meadville

The body of a man was found in Meadville along French Creek Thursday.

It was discovered just before 2 p.m. on Hope Street at the railroad trestle.

The Crawford County Coroner told Erie News Now no identification was found with the body.

He also said there are no signs of trauma or injury.

More information is expected to be released Friday.

