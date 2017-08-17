State Treasury Releases $750M Loan to Keep Pennsylvania Government Running

The State Treasury Wednesday released a $750 million loan to the general fund to keep the state government running.

That loan must be repaid by next Wednesday.

There is still no revenue plan in place to fund the state budget after 1.5 months.

Pennsylvania's Auditor General warns the balance will fall below zero by the end of the month and could hit negative $1.6 million by the middle of September.

He said not having a revenue plan is also costing Pennsylvania residents more money.

The temporary loans costs $141,000 in interest.

