Rise in Vehicle-Ramming Attacks Cause Concern

Thursday's terror attack in Barcelona, Spain is the latest in a string of attacks, where a vehicle has plowed into a crowd of people.

The frightening trend is becoming all too familiar overseas, and even here in the US.

Local professors weigh in on these low-tech terror attacks.

The videos from around the world, even now on American soil, show suspects ramming their vehicles through crowds of people, to injure as many people as they can.

Thursday, at least 13 people are killed, and 80 injured when a terrorist drives a van through the Las Ramblas tourist area in Barcelona.

This past weekend, an Ohio man with alleged extreme right wing ideology, plowed through a crowd of protesters in Virginia, killing one woman.

Also on American soil, back in May, a driver sped down a sidewalk in New York's Times Square, taking out pedestrians, killing 1 person and inuring 22.

In London in March, three terrorists, inspired by Islamist propaganda, drove into a crowd of pedestrians on a bridge, killing eight people and injuring 48.

And you'll remember the attack in Nice, France in July of 2016, an Islamist terrorist drove a van through a massive crowd of people celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86 people, and injuring nearly 500 others.

Former FBI Special Agent Jerry Clark says these attacks are difficult to defend, because they're simple, yet effective, and so unpredictable, "They're very frightening because they take very little sophistication but they are highly effective," said Dr. Clark, a professor at Gannon University. "And so for law enforcement, unless you have actionable intelligence, somebody telling you something's going to happen, they're very difficult to stop," Clark continued.

Gerry Gendlin, a Political Science professor at Edinboro University, says we can make targets more difficult to attack with those big but expensive cement bollards.

But unless we're willing to give up a lot, there's not much else we can do, "The bottom line is if we want to prevent this kind of attack we have to have a more intrusive society, we have to have the kinds of things that we're already used to when we fly. TSA type checks, bag checks before we enter a mall, background even before we let someone rent a car," said Gendlin. "Those aren't the kinds of things that we're willing to put up with in our society, maybe when we fly, but not in our everyday lives. So there's really isn't much we can do to stop someone who is dead set on killing from getting into a car and murdering people," Gendlin continued.

In Thursday's attack, ISIS is claiming responsibility. Police have nabbed two of the suspects, which Dr. Clark says is crucial to the investigation, "What's good in situations where you have captured somebody is now you can develop more intelligence," said Dr. Clark. "So they're going to interview them, they're going to do search warrants, they're going to go backward and work that case now to determine who that person had contact with, if they were having some conversation regarding this, find out if there were other associates, because that's vitally important," Clark continued.

Dr. Clark says sometimes these attack are spontaneous and difficult to stop. But while law enforcement does its part to track down and stop this kind of attack from happening, it's also up to the community to keep their eyes and ears open.