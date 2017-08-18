Preview: The 72nd Annual Crawford County Fair

From the rides to the food, things are set-up for a busy week at the 72nd annual Crawford County Fair.

"We just make sure everybody is set up like they need to be," said Diana Perry, the Fair's treasurer and secretary, and a board director. "It's been very, very busy up here today."

The Fair starts Saturday and runs through Aug. 26.

Miss Crawford County Fair contestants got one last rehearsal before next week's pageant. On the midway, crews prep the concession stands. A lot of this work is done by hundreds of volunteers, including Sally Kennerknecht of Meadville, who hasn't missed a fair since 1988.

"I love it," said Kennerknecht. "It's a sense of community."

The Crawford County Fair is the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania. When we say the largest, that can also include the produce on display.

"It's 264 lbs.," said Thomas Welsh, of Meadville, who entered a pumpkin into a "best of show" competition. "I've actually had one in the past bigger than this. I have three of them and this is the one I decided to bring."

But it's not just produce. Across the midway, horses are already in their new homes for the week. Local 4-H members, prepping their barn stables.

But something noticeably missing at the Crawford County Fair the night before things start are all of the livestock in the barn. That's because many of them spend the day before the fair getting prepped for several shows in the next week.

"There's all kinds of stuff to see up here, it's for everyone," said Perry.

Admission is $8 per person, and the rides are free. Week-long passes are $25.

The Fair will also host three major concerts in 2017.

Aug. 19: Straight No Chaser

Aug. 23: For King and Country

Aug. 24: Old Dominion w/Chris Lane

Tickets are still available.

For more information on the concerts and other Crawford County Fair events, visit their website.