Two State Troopers Shot, Suspect Dead Near Pittsburgh

Posted: Updated:

Two state troopers have been shot and the suspect is dead after a shooting Friday evening in a community outside Pittsburgh.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Shop 'n Save on West Church Street in Fairchance in Fayette County.

One trooper who was shot in the stomach was flown to a hospital while the other was shot in the hand and transported by ambulance, KDKA reports.

A witness told a WPXI reporter they heard 10-15 gunshots from their car in the store's parking lot.

State Police are expected to provide further information during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

