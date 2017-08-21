New Miss Crawford County Crowned During Fair

Several young women vied for Crawford County Fair Queen in the annual pageant Sunday evening.

Contestants must be Pennsylvania residents, ages 16 to 20, single and able to meet the time commitments to represent the county.

After the competition, Kaleigh White, of Linesville, handed over her crown to Jade Wilson, who was named the new Miss Crawford County.

Kiera Mitcham is the first alternate.

More entertainment is lined up this week at the fair.

For King and Country is Wednesday's headliner.

Old Dominion will play Thursday.

