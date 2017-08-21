Third Bald Eagle Treated for Lead Poisoning in Just Two Weeks Di - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Third Bald Eagle Treated for Lead Poisoning in Just Two Weeks Dies

A third eagle, which was one of four being treated for lead poisoning in just two weeks at Tamarack Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, has died.

30-year-old Kiski has died from complications due to the high levels of lead in his body.

Two other eagles under treatment have already died.

Eagles suffer lead poisoning from ingesting lead from the remains left by hunters.

Tamarack workers are asking hunters to remove, cover or bury the remains of the animals they kill or switch from lead to copper or other non-toxic ammunition.

Once a bald eagle gets lead poisoning, its odds of survival are not good.

