Bond Considered for Suspect in Edinboro Homicide Case

A former Edinboro University student charged with fatally shooting another student at an off-campus apartment, is asking a judge to set bond his case.

Judge Jamie Mead will now consider the request for bond following a hearing Monday afternoon, for Devin Stevenson, 23.

Stevenson is charged with the fatal 2015 shooting, which claimed the life of O'Shae Imes.

In March of 2015, investigators say Stevenson shot Imes and another Andrew Baker during a botched drug deal at the Meadville Street Apartments.

Imes died from complications from gunshot wounds on March 19, and the Commonwealth charged Stevenson with homicide last month.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Paul Sellers says Stevenson shot Imes in the back as he was running away, because Stevenson wanted to recover drugs that were stolen from him.

Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder charge, which carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Meanwhile, Stevenson's attorney David Ridge says there is nothing to support the Commonwealth's theory and is asking for the judge to set bond.

Ridge said this is a case of self-defense.

Before Imes’ death, Stevenson initially posted bond, which was set at $150,000. Ridge asked for it to be set at the same price.

If he decides to allow bond, Sellers asked Judge Mead to set it at $500,000.

Judge Mead said he must review the case and will make a decision by the end of the week.