Two of Three Men Wanted in Erie Shooting Arrested

Two of three men wanted for their role in a shooting that injured a man earlier this month have been arrested.

Marciano Jones, 18, and Keyshawn Fletcher, 20, were taken into custody at two separate Erie addresses Monday morning.

They were arraigned on charges including robbery, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

A third suspect - Jequii Kennedy, 26 - still remains at large.

The shooting happened inside a home along East 11th Street around 4 a.m. August 6.

A 43-year-old Millcreek man, who has not been identified, was shot while responding to an ad by text message.

The victim told police Alyssa Stafford, 18, led him to a bedroom, where he was approached by three men with guns.

He told officers he was shot once in the stomach when he refused to give up his money and car keys.

Stafford is heading to trial on robbery and assault charges.

She remains behind bars, even though her bond was lowered from $100,000 straight to ten percent of $35,000, last week.

