Man Injured When Bicycle Collides with SUV - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Injured When Bicycle Collides with SUV

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are looking into an accident that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 11:30 Monday night on the Bayfront Highway.

Police say a man on a bicycle collided with an SUV near State Street.

Rescue crews treated the man at the scene. They eventually transported him to UPMC-Hamot with non life-threatening injuries.

No word yet from police if they will file any charges.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com