State Police Investigate Suspected Growth of Marijuana in Greenfield Township Field

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the suspected growth of marijuana on property in Greenfield Township.

A 36-year-old Erie man cultivated marijuana plants in an overgrown field just after 10 a.m. August 2 in the 10600 block of Townline Road, troopers said.

The property belongs to another person, according to State Police.

The investigation is still on-going.

