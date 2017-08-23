State Police Investigate Suspected Growth of Marijuana in Greenf - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Investigate Suspected Growth of Marijuana in Greenfield Township Field

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the suspected growth of marijuana on property in Greenfield Township.

A 36-year-old Erie man cultivated marijuana plants in an overgrown field just after 10 a.m. August 2 in the 10600 block of Townline Road, troopers said.

The property belongs to another person, according to State Police.

The investigation is still on-going.

