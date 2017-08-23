Seniors Donate Back to School Supplies to Mercy Center for Women

A generous group is making back to school easier for local mothers and their kids.

Seniors who live at Holiday Retirement's Niagara Village stopped by the Mercy Center for Women Wednesday to drop off school supplies.

Mercy Center helps homeless women and their children and victims of domestic violence and addiction.

Fourteen school-aged kids are currently being served by the agency.

The seniors at Niagara Village said they recognized the children needed school supplies and were glad to help.

"We chose the Mercy center for Women because we do know they have some kids here," said Jessica Gaton, enrichment coach for Niagara Village. "We just wanted to start the school year on a good foot and give them some supplies to help them throughout the year."

"This is just an incredible opportunity for our children to be the recipients of the kindness from Niagara Village," said Jennie Hagerty, executive director of the Mercy Center for Women.

The seniors at Niagara Village used private donations to buy the supplies. They also hosted a couple fundraising events.

