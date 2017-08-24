Cause of Fatal Train Accident is being Investigated in Ripley, N - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cause of Fatal Train Accident is being Investigated in Ripley, New York

RIPLEY, Ny -

Investigators in New York are working to determine what caused a train vs car collision that took the life of one woman. 

According to New York state police, around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, Marilyn Triana  (58), from Ripley, Ny, was crossing railroad tracks traveling southeast on Goodrich St when a cargo train going southwest hit her.
The impact sent the car about 150 yards, caused it to overturn, and caught fire.

Eric Balon, NYSP Captain says,

"It is unknown at this time if she was avoiding the lights to cross or was preoccupied with the third set of tracks and the other crossing, and did not see the train on her tracks."


There are three sets of railroad tracks at that location. A witness was stopped at the third set of tracks ahead of her waiting for a train to pass when he saw the accident. Investigators think Triana may have been preoccupied with the other train crossing ahead of her, and over looked the train approaching the tracks she was already crossing.

Erie News Now will bring you the latest in the investigation as more information becomes available.

