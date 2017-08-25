Friday Night Feature: Local Up and Coming Rapper, TayJer collaborates with Bone Thugs and Harmony Rapper

Art comes in various forms, and the art of music is just one art form that is very diverse in of itself. One musical art form is rap.

Jeremy Ayala-Oquendo, better known as TayJer, is a local up and coming rapper. Having built up a passion for the art of spitting rhymes, TayJer has been drawn to rap ever since he was a child.

In an on-set interview with Erie News Now, TayJer recalls being in school practicing his raps.

Today, he says, writing raps is like writing from his heart. They're personal to him, about matters of substance. Rap is his way of expressing himself.

All of his hard to be recognized as an artist and building a name for himself is paying off.

90s rap star, Bizzy Bone, from Bone Thugs and Harmony, is featured on TayJer's song "Getby." Since the recording of the song, the two have also discussed the possibility in collaborating on a music video together sometime down the road.

If you'd like to keep up with TayJer, you can follow him on his Facebook page, and listen to his work on his YouTube channel.