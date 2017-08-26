State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Titusville - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Titusville

State Police and the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an officer involved shooting in the city of Titusville. 

Just before 8 Saturday morning, PSP Corry, Meadville, Franklin, and Titusville City Police officers received information on the whereabouts of 30 year old Timothy McGarvie of Centerville.  McGarvie had an active felony warrant for his arrest.  State police say McGarvie also has previously evaded police in a pursuit.

When police came to the location McGarvie was said to be at, he fled through several yards and into a house on North Second Street in Titusville.  Police say 3 adults and 3 kids, ages 10-13, were inside. 

That’s when police say they followed McGarvie into the home, and confronted him.  Police say McGarvie was armed with a stolen handgun and refused commands being given by police. 

State police say officers on the scene used force against McGarvie, shooting him, and then used a taser. 

McGarvie suffered non-life threatening injuries.  No one in the home was injured.

This is a developing story stay with Erie News Now for the latest.

