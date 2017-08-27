PA Task Force 1 Deployed to Texas in Wake of Harvey - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PA Task Force 1 Deployed to Texas in Wake of Harvey

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania is sending help to Texas in the wake of the flooding from Harvey.

Gov. Tom Wolf deployed 45 members of PA Task Force 1.

The urban search and rescue task force departed Philadelphia for Forth Worth, Texas and will fan out along the Gulf coast.

The task force includes structural specialists and people trained in rescue rigging, specialized communication, hazardous materials and more.

