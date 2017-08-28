Gospel Fest Brings Community Together with Music

Gospel Fest returned to the bayfront Sunday afternoon and evening.

New Jerusalem Lutheran Church organized the 17th annual event at Liberty Park.

The end of summer family celebration features performances from many local groups, choirs, dancers and soloists.

National groups Alabama Girl Ruby Glen and Da' Girlz headlined.

The program also included a memorial to those lost to local gun violence.

The festival aims to bring the community together.

"We bring the community together to hear great music and to just enjoy each other in this community," said Pastor Owen Rhodes. "People ask us to do it. You have people here that come every year and they look forward to it."

