Gospel Fest Brings Community Together with Music - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gospel Fest Brings Community Together with Music

Posted: Updated:

Gospel Fest returned to the bayfront Sunday afternoon and evening.

New Jerusalem Lutheran Church organized the 17th annual event at Liberty Park.

The end of summer family celebration features performances from many local groups, choirs, dancers and soloists.

National groups Alabama Girl Ruby Glen and Da' Girlz headlined.

The program also included a memorial to those lost to local gun violence.

The festival aims to bring the community together.

 "We bring the community together to hear great music and to just enjoy each other in this community," said Pastor Owen Rhodes. "People ask us to do it. You have people here that come every year and they look forward to it."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com