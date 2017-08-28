DUI Checkpoint Planned for Labor Day Weekend - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

DUI Checkpoint Planned for Labor Day Weekend

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville will be cracking down on people driving under the influence over the Labor Day holiday.

It will conduct a DUI checkpoint sometime over the holiday weekend in Crawford County.

Troopers are reminding people not to use the influence of alcohol, prescription drugs or illegal drugs.

State Police also say to designate a driver and not to get behind the wheel of motor vehicle if you have been drinking alcohol.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com