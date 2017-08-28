DUI Checkpoint Planned for Labor Day Weekend

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville will be cracking down on people driving under the influence over the Labor Day holiday.

It will conduct a DUI checkpoint sometime over the holiday weekend in Crawford County.

Troopers are reminding people not to use the influence of alcohol, prescription drugs or illegal drugs.

State Police also say to designate a driver and not to get behind the wheel of motor vehicle if you have been drinking alcohol.

