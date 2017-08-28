The Rain to Snow Ratio for Harvey

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: It's interesting to see if the rain in the Houston area were snow. Around 30° the First Warning Weather team would estimate 10" of snow to 1" of liquid - 10:1 ratio. So 50" of rain would be 500" of snow which would equal 42 feet. With blowing and drifting it could be much higher. This shows the magnitude of the rain falling in parts of Texas - trillions of gallons of water! The immediate forecast for Houston, tonight rain 4 plus inches, Tuesday 4 plus inches and Wednesday 3 plus inches expected.