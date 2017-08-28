The Rain to Snow Ratio for Harvey - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The Rain to Snow Ratio for Harvey

Posted: Updated:

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: It's interesting to see if the rain in the Houston area were snow. Around 30° the First Warning Weather team would estimate 10" of snow to 1" of liquid - 10:1 ratio. So 50" of rain would be 500" of snow which would equal 42 feet. With blowing and drifting it could be much higher. This shows the magnitude of the rain falling in parts of Texas - trillions of gallons of water!  The immediate forecast for Houston, tonight rain 4 plus inches, Tuesday 4 plus inches and Wednesday 3 plus inches expected.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com