Wattsburg Man Arrested for Firing Gun Toward State Trooper

A Wattsburg man is charged for firing a gun inside an occupied residence and toward a trooper after a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning.

Andy Allen, 50, of Wattsburg, was arraigned on charges of assault on law enforcement officer, discharged of a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, simply assault and recklessly endangering another person. District Judge Brenda Nichols sent him to the Erie County Prison on $500,000 bond.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers from Corry and Erie were called to 9331 Haskell Hill Road in Wattsburg around 2 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute between Allen and his domestic partner, State Police said.

Allen fired a gun within the residence at some point during the argument while other people were inside the residence, according to investigators.

State Police said they found Allen outside the residence when they arrived at the scene. Allen was ordered to place his hands on his head but refused, went back into the home, got a pistol and fire rounds in an unknown direction, investigators said. Troopers said they took cover after hearing the gunfire, and Allen grabbed a shotgun and fired two rounds, which hit the tree above a trooper who was taking cover behind a vehicle.

Troopers tried to reach Allen by phone were not successful at first, but they later made contact with him and talked him out of the residence. He was arrested around 3:24 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.