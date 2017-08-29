8 Great Tuesdays Announces Top Winning Charity

It was the final Erie Bank 8 Great Tuesdays concert of the summer.

As tradition goes, Erie Bank awarded a total of $8,000 to local charities. The charity with the most votes, winning $3,000 is New Blossoms New Life. They set out to help families pay for fertility treatments.

CEO and Co-Founder, Renea Kovski told Erie News Now, this money, combined with what they received from Erie Gives will allow them to have the funds to help one more couple this year. So far the organization has helped 70 couples and has seen 52 New Blossom babies come from it.

When asked about how she feels about being this year's 1st place winner, she said, "[I'm in] complete excitement. The support that we got is amazing. We never expected to come out on top, so I was very thrilled."

Other charities won gifts of $1,500 for Orphan Angels pet Sanctuary in 2nd place, $1,000 for Erie Trap and Release in third place, and $500 a piece for AJO Forever Foundation, The Achievement Center, ANNA Shelter, Emma's Footprints, and Erie Animal Network.

Also, entertaining the crowd was Eric Brewer's Back to School Bash served as the head-liner with Six Year Stretch as their opener.

Erie News Now, Emily Matson introduced the final act of the summer.